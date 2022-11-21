 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

How the presidential turkey pardon got its start

  • 0

How does a turkey earn a pardon? Every year before Thanksgiving the White House holds a national turkey presentation, where the president grants clemency to one lucky gobbler. It's an tradition with origins that are a little ... feathery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It's customary for the president of the United States to spare the life of a turkey each year for Thanksgiving. But when and how did the strange tradition begin?

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Why Do Presidents Pardon Turkeys?

Why Do Presidents Pardon Turkeys?

How does a turkey earn a pardon? Every year before Thanksgiving the White House holds a national turkey presentation, where the president gran…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Orion spacecraft passes 81 miles above the lunar surface

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News