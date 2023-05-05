OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in a central New Jersey town say they are no longer noodling over the mystery of how hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped near a stream.
Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the pasta, including spaghetti and macaroni, was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media.
The estimated 500 pounds (225 kilograms) of pasta were apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they had been cooked, officials have said. It's unclear who dumped the pasta there or why, but it's not believed the pasta had been at the site for long before it was discovered.
Henry said the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed.
"It certainly shouldn't have ended up in the woods — putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea — but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this" he said. "Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it."
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Scientists for the first time have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet. And it's not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp. Astronomers reported their observations Wednesday of what appears to be a gas giant around the size of Jupiter or bigger being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet. It's a preview of what will happen to Earth when our sun morphs into a red giant. The good news is it won't happen for 5 billion years.
German police say a 51-year-old man who was left tied up in the woods when a sex game went awry had a lucky escape, after a cyclist and a hunter heard his screams for help. Police said the man was discovered fully dressed but firmly bound with ropes and a pantihose over his head atop a deer stand near the town of Bueckburg late Wednesday. In a statement Friday, police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he’d online. After she had done so, the woman received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind in a helpless state. The man was unharmed and refused to provide information about the woman’s identity.
The artist behind a sculpture of a walrus that was controversially euthanized over public safety concerns says she hopes her creation becomes …
A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia. The Prince William County Police Department said in a statement that the snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday. Authorities said a police officer and an animal control officer worked together to remove the snake from the panel and release it unharmed in the area. Officials told news outlets that the snake was so large that it flipped a breaker switch that shut off the signal, but it didn’t damage anything inside the box.
Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the roadway in the Brentwood area. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter. Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of new potholes caused by recent storms. City authorities say more than 17,000 potholes have been filled since Dec. 30.
A 1-year-old Australian shepherd took an epic trek across 150 miles of frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. Nanuq wandered off from an Alaska island in the Bering Strait. He showed up a month later in the Bering Sea coastal community of Wales, on Alaska's western coast. People posting pictures of the dog online led to a happy reunion last week for Nanuq and his owner Mandy Iworrigan. She says he may have ended up in Wales because the ice shifted while he was hunting. Except for a swollen leg with large bite marks, Nanuq is in pretty good health.
New York Mayor Eric Adams has named a former school teacher as the city's “rat czar,” tasked with leading the battle against the clawed vermin. Adams announced Wednesday that he picked Kathleen Corradi, a former school teacher, from among scores of applicants. The mayor expects her to be merciless against the rats. Some experts say there could be a few million rats in the city, many lurking in subway tunnels or finding cover in parks and empty lots. Rats have long bedeviled New York City, where they rank as a major public concern in addition to crime, homelessness and exorbitant rents.
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up. A museum is offering a $25,000 prize to the first meteorite hunters to deliver a 1-kilogram specimen. Darryl Pitt of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel says the unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight. NASA said the meteorite fall was even observed on radar. The meteorites can likely be recovered in an area near Waite, Maine, a tiny town on the Canadian border.
Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real. Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California, while on patrol. Animal control officials could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny’s family. In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy. The Yuba City Police Department, north of Sacramento, announced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday. The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment.
Just one year from now, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America. The eclipse will slice a diagonal line across 13 states in the U.S., from Texas through Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also get a look, while those outside of the path will get to see a partial eclipse. Events and tours are already scheduled for April 8, 2024, including luxury cruises, music festivals and camping trips. Veteran watchers say you should start planning now. A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun.
So this moose walks into a medical building... While that could be a setup to a bad joke, it actually happened in Anchorage on Thursday. A young moose trudging through the snow looking for a meal spotted green plants in the lobby of a medical building in the Providence Alaska Health Park and decided to drop in for a dose of greenery. The moose became an unwitting social media star as people inside the building snapped photos and video. Security was able to coax the moose out of the building. With a full belly, he headed off for an afternoon nap.
The fire department in Dortmund, Germany said it was alerted to a distressed squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road.