These are actual questions people ask Google about Cinco de Mayo
spotlight AP

These are actual questions people ask Google about Cinco de Mayo

Ten fun facts about Cinco de Mayo

When it comes to Cinco de Mayo — the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on more tacos and margaritas than they usually do — people ask a lot of questions.

A WHOLE LOT of them. And many of these inquiries are, shall we say, rather obvious (or occasionally downright strange). It makes you wonder if some folks got into the tequila a little early.

So these are actual questions and terms searched on Google about the Mexican holiday, which is actually a bigger deal in the United States than it is in Mexico.

When is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco = 5. de Mayo = of May. So, May 5.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2021?

May 5, for those who needed that extra clarification. But after what we've all been through with lockdowns, quarantines and such, maaaaaybe that's understandable. It's on a Wednesday this year.

Cinco de Mayo: These are, we kid you not, actual questions people ask Google about the holiday

Brooklyn's Mexican community marches down 5th Avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood during a Cinco de Mayo parade in Brooklyn, New York. The holiday, which commemorates a Mexican military victory over the French, has taken on an importance in the Mexican American communities across the United States that it does not have in Mexico itself.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2019?

Also on May 5, a Sunday. We can only guess some people wanted to revisit the happier times of the recent past.

What is Cinco de Mayo in Spanish?

Ummmm, Cinco de Mayo. (Full disclosure: This question is actually a classic from previous years we couldn't pass up. Perhaps some people used their indoor time in the past 12 months boning up on Spanish.)

Is Cinco de Mayo the Dead of the Dead?

No. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a three-day holiday in which families across Mexico gather to remember deceased friends and family members. It's usually held from October 31 to November 2.

Cinco de Mayo: These are, we kid you not, actual questions people ask Google about the holiday

Little skulls made and decorated with sugar are gifts during the Day of the Dead. Not Cinco de Mayo.

Where is Cinco de Mayo?

Wherever you want it to be. If your party game is strong, Cinco de Mayo could even be a state of mind.

Cinco de Mayo drinks without tequila

We suppose some folks want to stay sober for their online searches.

Cinco de Mayo for toddlers / for seniors / for dogs

Every demographic apparently wants its own take on the holiday.

Is Cinco de Mayo about mayonnaise?

We give up. Pass the tequila.

This is an updated version of a previously published CNN story. CNN's Forrest Brown contributed to this article.

