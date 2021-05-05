These are actual questions people ask Google about Cinco de Mayo

When it comes to Cinco de Mayo — the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on more tacos and margaritas than they usually do — people ask a lot of questions.

A WHOLE LOT of them. And many of these inquiries are, shall we say, rather obvious (or occasionally downright strange). It makes you wonder if some folks got into the tequila a little early.

So these are actual questions and terms searched on Google about the Mexican holiday, which is actually a bigger deal in the United States than it is in Mexico.

When is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco = 5. de Mayo = of May. So, May 5.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2021?

May 5, for those who needed that extra clarification. But after what we've all been through with lockdowns, quarantines and such, maaaaaybe that's understandable. It's on a Wednesday this year.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2019?

Also on May 5, a Sunday. We can only guess some people wanted to revisit the happier times of the recent past.