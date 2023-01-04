 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

These states have the most UFO sightings

  • 0

There’s a perfectly logical explanation for these clouds that look alien motherships.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings Using data from NUFORC's 24/7 hotline.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tesla plunges over ‘Devil’s Slide’ in California, resulting in ‘shocking’ rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News