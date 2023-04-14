PHILADELPHIA — Thieves may not have been counting on finding a mountain of change when they broke into a truck filled with $750,000 in dimes, but they still made off with a chunk of the cargo and left coins scattered around a Philadelphia parking lot, authorities said.
Authorities say the thieves apparently fled with at least $100,000. It's not yet known how they carted off the mounds of dimes.
The theft was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday. The tractor-trailer driver had picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday, authorities said, and was planning to transport them to Florida on Thursday.
It's not clear how many people may have been involved in the theft or if they knew what the truck contained. Responding police officers found hundreds of dimes scattered all over the parking lot, and authorities were still trying to determine how much money was stolen.
No arrests have been made.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the roadway in the Brentwood area. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter. Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of new potholes caused by recent storms. City authorities say more than 17,000 potholes have been filled since Dec. 30.
A 1-year-old Australian shepherd took an epic trek across 150 miles of frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. Nanuq wandered off from an Alaska island in the Bering Strait. He showed up a month later in the Bering Sea coastal community of Wales, on Alaska's western coast. People posting pictures of the dog online led to a happy reunion last week for Nanuq and his owner Mandy Iworrigan. She says he may have ended up in Wales because the ice shifted while he was hunting. Except for a swollen leg with large bite marks, Nanuq is in pretty good health.
New York Mayor Eric Adams has named a former school teacher as the city's “rat czar,” tasked with leading the battle against the clawed vermin. Adams announced Wednesday that he picked Kathleen Corradi, a former school teacher, from among scores of applicants. The mayor expects her to be merciless against the rats. Some experts say there could be a few million rats in the city, many lurking in subway tunnels or finding cover in parks and empty lots. Rats have long bedeviled New York City, where they rank as a major public concern in addition to crime, homelessness and exorbitant rents.
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up. A museum is offering a $25,000 prize to the first meteorite hunters to deliver a 1-kilogram specimen. Darryl Pitt of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel says the unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight. NASA said the meteorite fall was even observed on radar. The meteorites can likely be recovered in an area near Waite, Maine, a tiny town on the Canadian border.
Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real. Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California, while on patrol. Animal control officials could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny’s family. In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy. The Yuba City Police Department, north of Sacramento, announced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday. The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment.
Just one year from now, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America. The eclipse will slice a diagonal line across 13 states in the U.S., from Texas through Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also get a look, while those outside of the path will get to see a partial eclipse. Events and tours are already scheduled for April 8, 2024, including luxury cruises, music festivals and camping trips. Veteran watchers say you should start planning now. A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun.
A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO. Michael Foster was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot spoon around 7 a.m. Monday on a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles from the scene of the heist. Police confirmed the spoon was recovered. But detectives continue to search for the suspects seen on surveillance footage taking it on March 25. The owners even created a “Where's My Spoon?” campaign in hopes of getting it back.
So this moose walks into a medical building... While that could be a setup to a bad joke, it actually happened in Anchorage on Thursday. A young moose trudging through the snow looking for a meal spotted green plants in the lobby of a medical building in the Providence Alaska Health Park and decided to drop in for a dose of greenery. The moose became an unwitting social media star as people inside the building snapped photos and video. Security was able to coax the moose out of the building. With a full belly, he headed off for an afternoon nap.
The fire department in Dortmund, Germany said it was alerted to a distressed squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road.