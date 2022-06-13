Uber has released a list of items that passengers left behind in cars and it includes some truly bizarre things, like tater tots and grandma's teeth.
The ride-share company published its "2022 Lost and Found Index" on June 3, near the end of Mercury in retrograde, which astrologists believe influences forgetfulness, Uber said. The index is based on missing item reports filed by passengers.
Uber's list of the 10 most commonly forgotten items won't surprise anyone. It includes phones, wallets, cameras, keys, vapes and other ordinary things you might carry in your pocket.
Where things get strange is its list of the 50 most unique lost items. Believe it or not, passengers left behind 500 grams of caviar, a bucket of slime, Bernie Sanders fanny pack, 40 chicken nuggets, a pet tortoise, and an urn with a family member's ashes.
Some items are repeatedly found. Uber said 40 riders left behind CPAP machines, 20 lost their gold or diamond-encrusted teeth grills, and more than 50 sports fans left behind jerseys.
People are also reading…
- New Iowa theme park is opening soon, but later in June than planned
- Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith
- Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament
- Before toddler's death, grandmother noticed physical, behavior changes
- Union County historian hopes to help unravel mystery of Big Sioux Township burial site
- Passenger dies in crash north of Sioux City
- Target slashes prices, cuts vendor orders amid spending shift by Americans
- 100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction
- Life sentence handed down in fatal robbery in Cedar Falls
- Man has life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover in rural Plymouth County
- Thursday night homicide in Sioux City results in two arrests
- Missouri woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million
- South Sioux City RV company owners face dozens more fraud-related charges
- Sioux City police identify man who died in June 10 homicide
- Texas man gets charge of enticing 13-year-old Sioux City boy
Austin, Texas, took the top spot for being the most forgetful city, two years running. Phoenix, Arizona, and Atlanta, Georgia, also made the list. The most forgetful days are Saturday and Sunday, and the most forgetful time is early evening, Uber said.
"Folks have been more forgetful than ever this year. As the world continues to get going again, we look forward to helping return these lost items — no matter how unique they might be," Lexi Levin Mitchel, senior communications manager at Uber told CNN.
The annual report, which is in its sixth year, aims to remind passengers how to get lost items back using the Uber app.
Using a feature within the app, riders can report items as lost and contact drivers to have them returned. The service costs $15, and covers the driver's time and effort.
Of course, it's up to passengers to decide if tater tots are worth the price.
___
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Most Popular
-
New Iowa theme park is opening soon, but later in June than planned
-
Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith
-
Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament
-
Before toddler's death, grandmother noticed physical, behavior changes
-
Union County historian hopes to help unravel mystery of Big Sioux Township burial site
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!