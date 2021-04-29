Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say

OMAHA -- Westside High School students could face consequences for reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo to social media, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Brandi Paul said she couldn’t comment on student disciplinary matters; however, the image, which she described as “incredibly hurtful,” was made in the school and disrupted the learning environment.

“Bottom line, if it disrupts that learning environment, there are consequences to those actions,” she said.

The picture shows a Westside High student kneeling on another student’s neck.

According to district officials, the students involved indicated that they were willing participants, and no one was hurt.

The students told officials that their intention was to reenact the Floyd killing after seeing something online, but they said that they did not have ill intent.