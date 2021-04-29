 Skip to main content
Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say
Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say

In the wake of the guilty verdict handed to the former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, teachers across the country described their efforts to give students the opportunity to talk — even if it is just virtually — about their concerns.

OMAHA -- Westside High School students could face consequences for reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo to social media, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Brandi Paul said she couldn’t comment on student disciplinary matters; however, the image, which she described as “incredibly hurtful,” was made in the school and disrupted the learning environment.

“Bottom line, if it disrupts that learning environment, there are consequences to those actions,” she said.

The picture shows a Westside High student kneeling on another student’s neck.

According to district officials, the students involved indicated that they were willing participants, and no one was hurt.

The students told officials that their intention was to reenact the Floyd killing after seeing something online, but they said that they did not have ill intent.

On April 20, a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee during an arrest.

The death of Floyd, who was Black, touched off protests and violence.

The students shared the photo in a group Snapchat, and it was then shared beyond that private group, officials said.

Administrators arriving at school Wednesday were notified by students about the posting, Paul said. The district also received emails about it, she said.

The district then sent messages to alert families and students.

Last summer the district created a WE-Side Council, a group designed to promote inclusion and ensure that every person who comes to the district’s buildings is loved and supported, Paul said.

She said district officials feel they’ve been making progress in a variety of areas that they hope will cause change over the long run.

“But today is a reminder that, man, we’ve got a long way to go. And I don’t think that’s just for Westside, I think that’s everywhere.”

In letters to families and students, officials said the students “made a very poor choice and their actions were unacceptable.”

Officials, in their letters, said Omaha police were notified.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

