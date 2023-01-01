 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

What else made the Sioux City Journal headlines in 2022?

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The top stories of 2022 don't end at 10. Other news that made headlines during the year: Paul Gausman ends his tenure as superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools; the Sioux City Musketeers win the Clark Cup; the number of shootings in Siouxland increase; the Sioux City Explorers threaten to leave if stadium repairs aren't made; the Jan. 6 insurrection has ties to Siouxland and the Sioux City School Board appoints an acting superintendent.

Among those also considered for the Newsmaker of the Year: Paul Gausman, Chad Sheehan, Rocky DeWitt, Kristy Ver Mulm and Dan Greenwell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa's medical marijuana program sees growth in 2022

Iowa's medical marijuana program sees growth in 2022

Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, in patients and sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. Bud & Mary’s is 1 of 2 licensed marijuana manufacturers in Iowa and operates in Windsor Heights and Sioux City.

Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells

Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells

In a chat with the Journal about being named Newsmaker of the Year, for the Ferrero deal and a number of other professional and personal projects in 2022, the Wells Enterprises CEO said "We're not retiring. We're purposing our efforts in the community."

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

"We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza," a recent post from the restaurant said. A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more options.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News