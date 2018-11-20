Think back to the 90s. I know, it’s a lot further than it used to be, but try and concentrate on the toys of that era.
And there were some good ones.
From Nintendo 64 to Power Rangers to Floam to Pogs (You have to remember those), there were so many to choose from.
Some of those toys are still around today like Powerwheels, Legos, Lite Brite and Mr. Bucket.
So, if you could have one toy from the 90s, what would it be? Well, according to the folks over at All Home Connections, most in the state of Iowa would like to have a Skip-It. Don’t remember them? Take a look at the YouTube commercial from back in 1991.
To find an original Skip-It one must look to eBay as the toy is no longer in production. But be wary of imitations.
The toys on the list are just a small sample of what was available during the 90s, but they do bring back some fun memories.
Take a look at the full map below.