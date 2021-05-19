 Skip to main content
Who won and who lost in the Legislature
Who won and who lost in the Legislature

Winners

Gun owners: Permit regulations eased/eliminated

Taxpayers: Income/property tax cuts/inheritance tax phased out

Distracted drivers: No ban on hand-held devices while driving

Drinkers: Expanded alcohol delivery/off-premise consumption options

Parents: Expanded options for charter schools/teaching driver’s education

High-tech corporations: No Iowa sanctions for censorship claims

Losers

Speeders: No traffic enforcement camera ban

Voters: Shorter time frames to vote absentee/Election Day

Speeders II: No move-over requirement for left-lane “campers”

Regent universities: No state funding increases

Speeders III: Enhanced penalties for accidental deaths due to excessive speed

Clock-watchers: No change to daylight saving time switch

