Due to the strong winter storm overnight much of the rural area of the Sioux City Journal will be delayed until Thursday. White out conditions impacted trucking through Nebraska.
In the metro area of Sioux City many carriers are attempting and have attempted to delivery but as of 7:00 AM a very high percentage of side roads have not been plowed making it very difficult for contractors to deliver.
Contractors should deliver as soon as roads are plowed although it may not be until Thursday. We appreciate your patience and understanding.