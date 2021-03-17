 Skip to main content
10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat
AP

10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emergency services in Spain’s Canary Islands said Wednesday that 10 people suffering from hypothermia have been hospitalized after a migrant boat was rescued.

A total of 52 sub-Saharans including 29 women and nine minors were found onboard the vessel south of the island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening and brought to the port of Arguineguin, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.

Among those admitted to hospital were a 25-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child in serious condition, emergency services said.

A Spanish search and rescue plane was still looking for about 200 people on four migrant boats, which had sent alerts the day before, the service said. They couldn't confirm if the boat rescued Tuesday evening was among those they were searching for.

The Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean has become the main route for West African and Moroccan migrants and asylum-seekers trying to reach Europe. Around 2,600 people have survived the dangerous crossing and reached the Canaries by boat so far this year.

In 2020, around 23,000 people successfully crossed while more than 600 were reported dead or missing according to the U.N.’s migration agency “Missing Migrants Project."

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

