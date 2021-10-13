 Skip to main content
24-year-old from Turkey confirmed as world's tallest living woman

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches, has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Gelgi was re-measured this year after being named the world's tallest living female teenager in 2014 at the age of 18.

Due to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair, but she is able to use a walker for short periods.

Gelgi is keen to use her platform to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," she said in the statement.

Her height intrigues people when they see her, but most people are kind and supportive, Gelgi told Guinness World Records.

The world's tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands 8 feet, 2.8 inches tall.

Guinness World Records said the fact that both the tallest living male and female record holders are from the same country is "a rare occurrence."

The last time it happened was in 2009, when China's Bao Xishun (7 feet, 8.95 inches) and Yao Defen (7 feet, 7.85 inches) held the records. Gelgi took over the record from Yao.

The tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 8 feet, 1 inch at the time of her death in February 1982.

