 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2nd party approves deal for Scholz's new German government

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Sunday approved a deal to form a new government with two center-left parties, moving Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz a step closer to taking office as the country's new leader this week.

The Free Democrats reached an agreement last month to form a coalition with Scholz's Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens, effectively crossing the aisle to ally with the two parties.

“This is a coalition agreement for policies of the center, which won't shift our country to the left but wants to move it forward," party leader Christian Lindner told a largely online party convention.

Delegates voted 535 to 37 to approve the agreement, with eight abstentions. After the Social Democrats backed it overwhelmingly on Saturday, only one more hurdle remains before parliament can elect Scholz on Wednesday. That is the result of a ballot of the Greens’ 125,000-strong membership, which is expected on Monday — the biggest challenge for the deal but one it is expected to pass.

People are also reading…

Germany's new government aims to step up efforts against climate change and do more to modernize the country, including improving its notoriously poor cellphone and internet networks. It also plans more liberal social policies, including legalizing the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes and easing the path to German citizenship, while pledging greater efforts to deport immigrants who don't win asylum.

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners have said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt. Lindner is set to become Germany's new finance minister, and the party also will get the transport, justice and education ministries.

The Free Democrats governed West Germany as the Social Democrats' junior partner under Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt from 1969 to 1982. But since then, they have allied largely with the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, the Union's election defeat in September and ensuing turmoil in the center-right bloc made the three-way alliance under Scholz a more realistic option.

Merkel, who has remained in office as a caretaker chancellor while the new government was being negotiated, will step down this week after 16 years at Germany's helm. She did not seek reelection. Her party will now go into opposition.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tuba Christmas players perform Joy to the World

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News