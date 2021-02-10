3 Cubans rescued from island after surviving on coconuts, conchs and rats

"They definitely seemed very relieved," he said after they had been discovered and offered supplies. "They had lost track of exactly what day it was."

Dougherty said the stranded travelers said the coconuts kept them hydrated and they also ate the meat of conchs and rats. It could have been worse had they not found palm trees or had it been hotter.

"I was amazed that they could go for that long and sound as coherent," Dougherty said. "Hydration was the most important aspect."

They were rescued on Tuesday morning and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no serious injuries.

The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the three Cubans from the Key West hospital, and they were taken to a facility in Pompano Beach, the Coast Guard said. Immigration officials did not immediately say whether they would be deported.

It was not clear whether this group was attempting to come to the U.S. or just lost at sea, as U.S. Coast Guard officials said they were focused on just rescuing them. A larger group of Cubans was stranded for 10 days in a beach of Cay Sal Bank, not far from Anguilla Cay, last October.