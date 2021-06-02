3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country's authoritarian regime are now free and in Poland, the government in Warsaw announced on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that “as a result of efforts by Polish diplomatic and consular services,” the three arrived in Poland on May 25.

It identified them as Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa, and said they were safe and being provided with assistance.

Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference that Poland was fulfilling an obligation to protect Poles no matter where they live in the world, even if they are citizens of other nations.

He said that “all Poles abroad who are subjected to repression will always find support and shelter in the Republic of Poland.”

He added that Poland “expects the freeing of all political prisoners in Belarus.”

Poland, a member of the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, is a supporter of the democratic opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.