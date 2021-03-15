 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping
View Comments
AP

3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen abducted three teachers from a primary school in Nigeria’s northwest on Monday, four days after several dozen other students from another school in Kaduna state were abducted.

The latest attack was carried out Monday morning at the Rema Primary School, according to Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The pupils who just arrived in the school “took to their heels in the course of the commotion and none of them was abducted, Aruwan said.

It was the second attempt to abduct school children in the state since Thursday when 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization were abducted.

The attack on the school came hours after the Nigerian media circulated a video of some of the students abducted from the college.

The video, which showed the students pleading for help to secure their freedom, showed disturbing scenes of gunmen in military camouflage beating them with whips.

Although authorities haven't commented on the video, some parents and classmates identified those in the video as the students earlier kidnapped in interviews with local media.

The first major incident of mass abductions of school children in Nigeria happened in 2014, when members of the jihadi group Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in Chibok. More than 100 of those girls are still missing.

Many other groups have carried out mass abductions of school children either for political reasons or for ransom. Although authorities deny paying ransom to armed groups, many Nigerians believe these groups have become better armed and better organized with money paid them to free captive students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden tells New Jersey 'Help is here'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
World

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

+4
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
World

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News