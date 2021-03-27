5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Five thousand music lovers attended a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening, to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events.

The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian had the special permission of Spanish health authorities. While the rest of the country was limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers were able to mix freely, although face masks were mandatory.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks were asked not to sign up. Ticket buyers chose between three venues in Barcelona where they could take a quick antigen test on Saturday morning. Those with negative results got a code on their cellphones validating their tickets for the 7 p.m. show at the city’s Palau Sant Jordi.

Organizers said it was the first commercial event with an audience that big held in Europe during the pandemic.

The show was sold out. The tickets, ranging from 23-28 euros ($27-33), included the cost of the test and the high-quality face mask that was obligatory except when eating or drinking in designated areas.