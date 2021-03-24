5 things to know for March 24: Colorado, Covid-19, White House, Myanmar, North Korea

4. Myanmar

Hundreds of Burmese citizens, including police officers, government officials and civilians, are fleeing Myanmar as violence over last month's military coup worsens. Tens of thousands of people continue to protest across the country despite violent suppression by the junta's police and military forces. Reports of a 7-year-old girl killed in her father's arms by police during a raid have further inflamed the rage and pain. Today, protesters are calling for a "silent strike," with businesses and shops set to close and people to stay in their homes with the aim of shutting down entire cities. Overall, at least 275 people have been killed since the coup, according to a Burmese nonprofit, and up to 2,400 people have been detained, the United Nations says.

5. North Korea

North Korea has conducted its first weapons test since President Biden took office, launching two projectiles last weekend. The test had been widely expected, and officials have downplayed the event as falling "on the low end of the spectrum" of provocative actions the regime could carry out. The projectiles were reportedly not ballistic missiles, a designation that the Biden administration says does not qualify as a serious breach. This means the test won't dissuade the US from further pursuing diplomacy with Pyongyang. Biden is still mulling his official policy on the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, and lawmakers and key US allies are eagerly awaiting details, which they expect will be announced publicly in the coming weeks.