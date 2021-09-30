96-year-old woman who fled Nazi war crimes trial is found

96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect goes on the run ahead of her trial. Pictured is a judicial officer at the court room in Itzehoe before the trial for the defendant was due to start.
Markus Schreiber/AP
A 96-year-old German woman who fled on Thursday before standing trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder in a Nazi concentration camp has been found by local authorities and will be brought before the court.
"The woman has been located by German police," Frederike Milhoffer, spokesperson at the court in Itzehoe, told CNN by phone, adding that, "local authorities are now assessing whether she is able to serve a prison sentence."
The trial of the former secretary, named by Reuters as Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. The woman is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
The defendant was a stenographer and typist in the commandant's office at the concentration camp in Stutthof, near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk. She is alleged to have assisted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945, the indictment reads.
Furchner faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber because she was an adolescent at the time of the alleged offenses. She is one of the first women to go on trial in decades for alleged crimes during the Nazi-era.
According to the Central Office in Ludwigsburg, which is responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the Stutthof concentration camp and its subcamps, as well as on the so-called death marches at the end of the war.
In July 2020, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced Bruno D., a then-93-year-old former guard at Stutthof to two years' probation.
The former guard oversaw prisoners at Stutthof from August 1944 to April 1945 and was charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder over his time as an SS guard in the camp. He faced a juvenile court because he was 17 years old at the time he served there.
Next Thursday a trial against a 100-year-old SS-guard at the former Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen is also due to start.
Germany marks 75th anniversary of landmark Nuremberg trials
In this Nov. 21, 1945 file photo, Reichsmarshal Hermann Goering stands in the prisoner's dock at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial in Germany. He is entering a plea of not guilty to the International Military Tribunal Indictment. Goering is wearing headphones of the court translating system. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo, file)
The sun is reflected in a window of the 'Memorium Nuremberg Trials' at the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Flags of Great Britain, the United States, France an Russia stand in front of the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Traffic signs are stacked inside the 'Congress Hall' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 1946 file photo, Albert Speer, Hitler's former architect and armament minister during WW II, a defendant in the war crimes trial at Nuremberg, Germany is pictured in court in Nuremberg. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo, file)
STR
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1946 file photo, members of the International Military Tribunal read the verdicts in the courtroom of the Palace of Justice in Nuremberg, Germany. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, file)
Eddie Worth
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 1945 file photo, military police line the courtroom during the first morning session in Nuremberg. In the foreground, sit the defendants with their counsel sitting in front of them. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/B.I. Sanders, file)
B.I. Sanders
In this Sept. 30 1946 file photo, defendants listen to part of the verdict in the Palace of Justice during the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial in Nuremberg, Germany. Seated in the first row in the prisoner's dock are, from left: Hermann Goering, wearing dark glasses; Rudolf Hess; Joachim von Ribbentrop; Wilhelm Keitel; Ernest Kaltenbrunner; Alfred Rosenberg; Erich Raeder, wearing dark glasses; Wilhelm Frick; Julius Streicher;and Walter Funk. In the back row in front of the police guards are, from left: Karl Doenitz; Constantin von Neurath; Baldur von Schirach, wearing dark glasses; Fritz Sauckel; Alfred Jodl; Franz von Papen; Arthur Seyss-Inquart; and Albert Speer. Seated at the tables in front of the defendants are their council. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, file)
Eddie Worth
Young men play hockey in front of the main tribune at the 'Zeppelinfeld' of the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Colorful autumn trees stand outside the 'Congress Hall' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1945 file photo, figures stand in the cell block in the Nuremberg prison, Germany, which will house war criminals awaiting trial. At the end is seen a boarded up section where important prisoners will be housed. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo, file)
STR
FILE - In this April 14, 1949 file photo, defendant Gottlob Berger, former chief of the SS head office, is sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, flanked by Sgt. 1st class Thomas H. Andress from Palestine, Texas, member of the honor guard 16th inf., left, and an not identified honor guard in Nuremberg, Germany. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Albert Riethausen, file)
Albert Riethausen
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1947 file photo, defendant German Fieldmarshal Wilhelm Leeb pleads not guilty during the Nuremberg Trials, Case 12, in the courthouse in Nuremberg, Germany, at the opening of the case against himself and other high ranking German officers during WW II. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo, file)
STR
FILE - In this May 28, 1946 file photo, U.S. military authorities prepare to hang Dr. Klaus Karl Schilling, 74, at Landsberg, Germany. In a Dachau war crimes trial he was convicted of using 1,200 concentration camp prisoners for malaria experimentation. Thirty died directly from the inoculations and 300 to 400 died later from complications of the disease. His experiments all with unwilling subjects began in 1942. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert Clover, file)
Robert Clover
In this Aug. 31, 1945 file photo, the exterior of the prison, adjoining the courtroom, is seen at Nuremberg, Germany. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo, file)
Bill Allen
Trees stand in front of the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A man stands of the main tribune near the 'Zeppelinfeld' at the 'Reichsparteigelande', Nazi Party Rally Grounds, in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Young citizen of Nuremberg, Christina, practices her hip hop dance performance on the main tribune near the 'Zeppelinfeld' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
People climb up stairs at the 'Zeppelinfeld' besides the main tribune of the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A woman passes the 'Congress Hall' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A shadow falls inside the 'Congress Hall' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
People stand outside the 'Memorium Nuremberg Trials' at the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Shadow fall inside the 'Congress Hall' at the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A woman climbs up stairs at the 'Zeppelinfeld' besides the main tribune of the 'Reichsparteigelande' (Nazi Party Rally Grounds) in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Flags of Great Britan, the United States, France an Russia stand in front of the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
