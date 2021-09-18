'A big gray elephant': Paris' Arc de Triomphe is wrapped up

People watch workers wrapping the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
People watch workers wrapping the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope.
A woman takes a selfie in front of the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
Shadows are seen on the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
A woman changes her shoes by the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
A woman passes by the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument is pictured on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
People stroll around the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument is pictured on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
People stroll around the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
People stroll around the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
A man stands in front of the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument is pictured on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
A woman passes by the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
By ARNO PEDRAM
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument: the Arc de Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric.
The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived the project in 1961, will open on Saturday. Visits will take place for almost three weeks. At weekends, the Arc de Triomphe’s traffic-heavy roundabout will be entirely pedestrianized.
Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended.
Those climbing the 50 meters (164 feet) to the top will step on it when they reach the roof terrace.
At a press conference on the project entitled “Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” France’s Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called it “a formidable gift offered to Parisians, the French and beyond, to all art lovers.”
Bachelot added that it was “a posthumous testimony of artistic genius.”
Bulgarian-born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon in Paris in 1958 and they later became lovers. The idea for the artwork was born in the early '60s, when they lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and Christo in May last year. The monument was to be wrapped last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.