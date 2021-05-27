A deadly raid shows the Taliban hasn't cut ties with al Qaeda, despite promise to US

The official said al Qaeda is given sanctuary by the Taliban in exchange for expertise in fund-raising and bomb-making. The terrorists "collect money from different parts of the world and give it to the Taliban," the official explained. "They train suicide bombers and help them in strategic thinking. In return, the Taliban provide them shelter."

That assessment from Afghan officials, and the details they provided of al Qaeda in Afghanistan's connectivity with cells around the world, will make uncomfortable reading for the Biden administration as the US troop withdrawal gets underway. President Joe Biden has staked much of his plan to get out of America's longest war on the terror group no longer being a threat to Americans from Afghanistan. When announcing the withdrawal, he said that the US had gone to Afghanistan to be sure it could "not be used as a base from which to attack our homeland again." With al Qaeda "degraded," it had "accomplished that objective," he maintained.