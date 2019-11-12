A look at Israel's targeted killings of militant leaders

Hamas political leader Abdel Aziz Rantisi is killed in an Israeli airstrike less than a month after he is named Yassin's successor.

———

January 2009

An Israeli airstrike during a three-week military offensive against Hamas in Gaza kills Said Siam, the interior minister in Hamas' government.

———

November 2012

Ahmad Jabari, head of Hamas' armed wing, is killed after an airstrike targets his car. His death sparks an eight-day war between Hamas and Israel, the second in three years.

———

August 2014

Senior Hamas commander Raed al-Attar, an architect of cross-border tunnels into Israel, is killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip.

———

May 2019

Israeli aircraft strike the car of Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, killing the senior Hamas commander who, according to the group, smuggled cash from Iran to Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

———

November 2019