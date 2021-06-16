ABC News reporter confronts Putin over crackdown on political opponents: 'What are you so afraid of?'

Putin then invoked the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, suggesting a false equivalence between the insurrectionists arrested for rioting and the political opponents of Putin imprisoned in Russia.

"As for who is killing whom and throwing whom in jail, people came to the US Congress with political demands," Putin said. "They face prison sentences of up to 20, maybe even 25 years."

"They are being called 'domestic terrorists.' They are being accused of a number of other crimes," he added.

A Russian court ruled last week that two organizations linked to Navalny are "extremist" groups, drawing condemnation from the US. The decision by the Russian court meant that members of the groups cannot run for office in upcoming elections.

Navalny, who was poisoned in 2020 and duped a Russian spy into revealing how he was targeted, has been in prison since earlier this year for allegedly violating the probation terms of a 2014 case in which he received a suspended sentence of three and a half years. His health has worsened and been a matter of concern in the international community.