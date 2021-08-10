 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abu Dhabi's Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses
0 Comments
AP

Abu Dhabi's Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad on Tuesday reported core operating losses of $400 million for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure — although half of the $800 million in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020 — reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020. Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad, lamented the “curveball of the Delta variant disrupting the global recovery in air travel.”

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it's ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to $1.4 billion.

Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers but was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic clobbered the aviation industry worldwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: National Guard Bureau Chief visits 185th Air Refueling Wing

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea
World

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading
World

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways said Thursday it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News