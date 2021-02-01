 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory
View Comments
AP

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Police talk to protesters blocking the entrance to Israeli-owned Elbit Ferranti arms company in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly arms are made. Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manchester early Monday. Two protesters climbed onto a ledge in front of the building, daubing red paint over the windows and spraying the words “Shut Elbit Down.”

 Peter Byrne

LONDON (AP) — Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.

Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manchester early Monday. Two protesters climbed onto a ledge in front of the building, daubing red paint over the windows and spraying the words “Shut Elbit Down.”

The two groups said their joint action was meant to show Elbit, Israel’s largest arms firm, that they will “continue to take direct action until we shut Elbit down and end all complicity in systematic injustice.”

Greater Manchester Police said officers were sent to the scene. Elbit Systems UK, which has 10 sites across the U.K., declined to comment.

Elbit recently won a contract with Britain’s Ministry of Defense to provide technology enabling frontline soldiers to detect and engage enemy targets in seconds.

The company employs over 500 people in the U.K. in high-tech and specialist manufacturing, and it also supplies a fleet of 38 aircraft to the U.K. military flying training school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

+44
Angry farmers storm India's Red Fort in challenge to Modi
World

Angry farmers storm India's Red Fort in challenge to Modi

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of farmers marched, rode horses and drove tractors into India’s capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort — a deeply symbolic act that revealed the scale of their challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vintage car fans take trip down memory lane in Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News