 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activists take Spain's government to court over climate plan
0 Comments
AP

Activists take Spain's government to court over climate plan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Environmental activists in Spain lodged a legal claim against the government Thursday for what they deem as insufficient ambition in reducing carbon emissions and other contributors to climate change.

The action in Spain's Supreme Court is a preliminary step to filing a lawsuit, which three non-profits and two civil society groups hope to do to pressure Spanish officials and to draw renewed attention to the environmental emergency facing the planet.

Lorena Ruiz-Huerta, an attorney with Greenpeace, said that Spain's national plan to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 23% from their 1990 level by the end of this decade falls short of the European Union's target of a 55% reduction - the decrease that scientists say is necessary to keep global temperatures from rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030.

“The government is not listening to the science and is also disregarding the voice of people who have been asking for greater ambition," Ruiz-Huerta said outside of the top court in Madrid.

Alfonso González, one of five Fridays for Future activists who put their signatures on the claim, said the youth environmental movement will use the legal case as a way to become more publicly active following months of coronavirus-related restrictions.

“For us, this is also a way to return to the streets,” González said.

The lawsuit follows a legal challenge late last year against the Spanish government's delay in coming up with a blueprint for reducing emissions. Spain submitted its plan to the EU in April, over one year past the original deadline.

Climate activists have brought lawsuits across the world to push governments to take more urgent action to curb global warming.

Earlier this year, the European Court of Human Rights forced 33 governments to prove they are cutting greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Six young Portuguese activists took the case to the court based in Strasbourg, France.

———

Follow all AP coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
World

Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Joe Biden at a summit Wednesday, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News