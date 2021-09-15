Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in North Macedonia Wednesday to receive temporary shelter, under an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule.

Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince Charles to teach traditional Afghan crafts.

After arriving on a flight from Qatar, the Afghans were tested for COVID-19 and taken to hotels near the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces, as well as students, journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.

The first group of 149 Afghan men, women and children arrived in late August.

