Afghan official: 16 die as minivan plunges into ravine
0 comments
AP

Afghan official: 16 die as minivan plunges into ravine

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official says that 16 people died when a minivan skidded off an icy road and plunged into a ravine in snowy weather in northern Baghlan province.

Safder Mohsini, the provincial council chief, says the victims were all headed to a wedding ceremony to Khost wa Freng when the accident happened on Tuesday morning. He says women and children were among the victims.

Mohsini says the cause of the accident isn't fully clear but he believes the driver lost control of the minivan on the frozen road.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan due to unpaved roads across the country as well as carelessness of the drivers, especially while driving on highways.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

+34
Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans
World

Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans

  • Updated

LA MORA, Mexico (AP) — As Mexican soldiers stood guard, a mother and two sons were laid to rest in hand-hewn pine coffins in a single grave dug out of the rocky soil Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.

+35
Hindus rejoice, Muslims deplore India court ruling on temple
World

Hindus rejoice, Muslims deplore India court ruling on temple

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground in the country's north and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims to build a mosque - a verdict in a highly contentious case that was immediately deplored by a key Muslim body.

+9
China sentences fentanyl traffickers after US tip about ring
World

China sentences fentanyl traffickers after US tip about ring

  • Updated

XINGTAI, China (AP) — A Chinese court sentenced nine fentanyl traffickers on Thursday in a case that is the culmination of a rare collaboration between Chinese and U.S. law enforcement to crack down on global networks that manufacture and distribute lethal synthetic opioids.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News