African leaders call for climate financing acceleration

Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, said developed nations have a responsibility to support those in Africa, as it’s the lowest emitter of carbon and faces the worst consequences and impacts of climate change.

“Ten of the top 12 countries most at risk of drought are in Africa. Eight out of the top 12 countries affected by agricultural risks are also in Africa,” he said. “Yet Africa does not get the resources it needs to adapt to climate change. Globally, only 10 percent of climate finance goes into adaptation, and Africa has received only three percent of global climate finance.”

He said the development bank group’s goal is to mobilize $25 billion for climate adaptation over the next four years.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked G7 members and other developed countries to increase their share of climate finance allocated to adaptation and resilience from 20% to 50% of their total climate financing.

He also called for scaled-up support of efforts on the continent. Guterres urged concrete proposals by November's COP26 Climate conference to facilitate and accelerate climate financing for African nations.

Tuesday's virtual summit was hosted by the African Development Bank and Global Center on Adaptation

