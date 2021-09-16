 Skip to main content
After coronavirus pause, Davos to host world's elites again
AP

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, two people walk behind the logo of the World Economic Forum at the meeting's conference center in Davos, Switzerland. After a two-year hiatus due the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual Davos conference will host the high-profile gathering of elites in the Swiss Alps in-person again in January. The World Economic Forum said its next annual meeting will take place from Jan. 17-22, 2022 in the resort of Davos in eastern Switzerland.

 Markus Schreiber

GENEVA (AP) — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual Davos conference will host the high-profile gathering of elites in the Swiss Alps in-person again in January.

The World Economic Forum said Thursday that its next annual meeting will take place from Jan. 17-22 in the resort village of Davos in eastern Switzerland. A virtual version was held in January this year after repeated attempts to reschedule an in-person event were thwarted by health concerns and logistical hassles stemming from the pandemic.

The 2022 event will carry a theme of “Working Together, Restoring Trust” after the ravages of COVID-19 that “has exacerbated fractures across society,” the forum said. Organizers will host next year's event with appropriate and adapted health safety measures, it said.

“In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever,” forum founder Klaus Schwab said in a statement. “Leaders have an obligation to work together and build trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions.”

Over the last half-century, the annual Davos gathering has had nearly unparalleled ability to lure the world's top movers and shakers in business, politics, academia and the arts, and civil society.

U.S. President Joe Biden attended before he was elected, former President Donald Trump went twice while in office, and Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have also taken part.

