After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping

The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, though it has not yet received the green light from U.S. regulators. EU countries are also administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines — and French nurse Michele Freret said she’d prefer one of those.

“If they vaccinate us with AstraZeneca and it is not as effective as Pfizer or others, then we will get COVID and there will be no medical staff to care for the people I care for,” she told The Associated Press.

She's concerned about the virus — “I constantly test myself” — and the doctors and nurses who have lost their lives fighting it. But she said she and some colleagues feel the government is trying to get rid of extra AstraZeneca vaccines by foisting them on medical staff.

France, which at more than 87,000 dead has among the highest coronavirus tolls in Europe, had as of Tuesday used only 25% of the 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received. Restrictive rules and a rush of deliveries left Germany sitting on a stockpile of more than 2 million AstraZeneca doses this week.