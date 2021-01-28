After rescuing rival, Bestaven wins solo global sailing race

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France (AP) — Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world sailing race in a dramatic finish after rescuing a capsized rival, more than 80 days alone at sea and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Bestaven wasn’t the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to his fellow Frenchman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne Wednesday night.

Bestaven, the skipper of Maitre Coq IV, wrapped up his odyssey in the early hours of Thursday when he crossed the finish behind Dalin and Louis Burton. But thanks to the time bonus he earned for helping rescue a competitor, he was declared winner in 80 days, three hours, 44 minutes and 46 seconds.

Bestaven was given a time compensation of 10 hours and 15 minutes by an international jury for his role in the search and rescue of Kevin Escoffier, who capsized 200 miles west of Cape Horn in late November.