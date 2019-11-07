Aid group says hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition began its air campaign in 2015. Airstrikes and ground combat have killed 100,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence reports in Yemen. The war has also caused near-famine conditions in some areas.

Dobish, the government spokesman, said Wednesday's attack targeted government-aligned forces known as the Giants Brigade. He said at least three Houthi drones also took part in the attack, which caused huge explosions and fires that spread to residential areas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mocha, historically famous for coffee exports, is in the south of Hodeida province. The port in the provincial capital, also named Hodeida, is Yemen's most important entry point for international aid.

The port has been the center of year-long, U.N.-brokered negotiations since December for a durable cease-fire to prevent the suspension of crucial aid deliveries.

The cease-fire came months after forces backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is the main partner in the Saudi-led coalition, began an assault to push the Houthis out Hodeida in June 2018.

Wednesday's escalation could jeopardize the U.N. deal, criticized by observers as vague and hard to implement.