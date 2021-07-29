Aid group vaccinates migrants as France expands virus pass

Since President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on July 12 that a “health pass” would be needed in restaurants, trains and many other places around France, the vaccination rate at the Doctors Without Borders tent site has risen from about 25 people to 120 people a day.

To get the health pass, people must be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test or recent recovery from the virus.

The pandemic has hit migrants and the poor especially hard around the world, and France is no exception. More than twice as many people born abroad died in 2020 as those born in France, according to the national statistics agency, a number attributed to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 pandemic on less well-off populations.

Castro said Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, is trying to target people living in precarious conditions, finding people at food banks, homeless shelters, housing facilities for migrants, women's health centers.

She said migrants generally see vaccines positively, and have questions and fears similar to the general population.