Aid groups decry migrant camp conditions a year after fire

“It was an emergency solution, but infrastructure projects and interventions are continuing till today so as to improve living conditions,” Mitarachi said, putting the number of people living there now at 3,338.

The vast overcrowding of Moria was eased as several other European countries agreed to take in some of the most vulnerable among the camp's residents in the aftermath of the fire, notably unaccompanied minors and some vulnerable families, while the Greek government speeded up asylum procedures to move people off the islands.

Despite the far reduced numbers in Mavrovouni, aid agencies and people living there say conditions are poor, with the camp prone to flooding and lacking many basic services. Construction of a new camp has been held up by delays.

A new camp, however, is nearing completion on the island of Samos, where hundreds of people have been living in and around an overcrowded facility on the edge of the island’s main town.

Mitarachi said the new Samos camp, scheduled to open this month, will have “high tech security measures and safeguarded decent living conditions."

But rights groups have criticized the construction. Some liken it to a prison, noting its remote location in the mountains of Samos and strict controls of who can go in and out.