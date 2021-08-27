Akis Tsochadzopoulos, once prominent Greek politician, dies

He became a founding member of PASOK along with Papandreou, and was named minister for public works in the first PASOK government in 1981. He held ministerial posts in nearly all governments the party held until 2004, including the defense, interior, public order, development and transport portfolios.

In early 1996, Tsochadzopoulos launched a failed bid for the prime minister’s post after an already severely ill Papandreou resigned from the position. His bid for the PASOK party leadership after Papandreou’s death later that year also failed, but he continued his political career as a prominent party member and minister.

But it was his 1996-2001 tenure as defense minister that would eventually lead to his downfall. He began coming under fire from some quarters for what critics had described — and he denied — was a lavish wedding to his second wife in Paris in 2004, and for the purchase of a luxury apartment facing the Acropolis in Athens in 2010.

The couple’s finances came under scrutiny, and the former minister was arrested in April 2012 and remanded in custody. He was convicted the following year after one of Greece’s most high profile corruption cases, on money laundering charges linked to bribes for major arms procurements contracts, mostly in the late 1990s, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Tsochadzopoulos denied all the charges.