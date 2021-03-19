Alaska dispute between US and Chinese officials an inauspicious start to a new era of relations

Even Cui may have been surprised at just what an acrimonious start those talks got off to, however. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken read prepared remarks for journalists invited to watch the opening of the meeting, in which he promised to bring up "deep concerns" the Biden administration had with some Chinese actions, Beijing's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, immediately pushed back.

Yang warned the US to stop meddling in China's "internal affairs" and said it should "stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world," adding that many Americans "actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States."

His remarks went far beyond the two minutes US officials said they had agreed upon before the talks, and Blinken insisted on issuing a rebuttal while the media was still present, with the Chinese then accusing him of being "condescending," as their US counterparts complained of "grandstanding."

In a write-up of the exchange, published hours after it took place, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it was the US side that was "seriously exceeding the time limit" in their opening remarks and "provoking dispute" by launching "unreasonable attacks" on China's domestic and foreign policies.