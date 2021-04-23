Albania heads to polls after a bitter political fight

No early or postal voting is allowed in Albania.

It's unclear whether voters with COVID-19 will venture out to cast their ballot. By law they are obliged to stay isolated at home, but election commissioners won't test voters before they enter the polling station.

The opposition has complained, too, because Albanians living in neighboring Greece and North Macedonia are practically excluded from voting as they would need to be quarantined for two weeks upon entering the country.

———

CAMPAIGNING AMID A PANDEMIC

Albania has seen a significant fall in new daily virus cases in the past week, despite political rallies around the country.

Also more than 380,000 people have been vaccinated and the government is hoping to reach half a million during May, creating better conditions ahead of the summer tourist season.

The governing left-wing Socialist Party is stressing its work to improve health care, making political capital from ceremonies to mark the opening of a new hospital or the renovation of others.