 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albania helps families in flooded areas with food, water
View Comments
AP

Albania helps families in flooded areas with food, water

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities said Sunday that military troops have supplied food and water to families in the northwest isolated from the recent flooding following heavy rainfall in the last week.

A Defense Ministry statement reported at least 36 families evacuated in Lezha and Durres districts and homes of about 20 more were considered “uninhabitable” after being damaged from the flooding.

Authorities reported 7,450 hectares (18,400 acres) of land flooded in Shkoder, Lezha and Durres, some bridges in rural areas destroyed and some roads temporarily blocked because of landslides. A few villages could be reached only with military trucks or small boats.

No casualties have been reported or livestock lost so far.

Rainfall in central and southwestern Albania also threatened to raise water levels of riverbanks, but the situation remained stable.

Authorities fear overnight rainfall may cause more problems considering the next hours the “most critical ones,” according to Prime Minister Edi Rama. About 140 millimeters (5.5 inches) of rain is forecast.

In 2010, this area suffered the worst flood in a half-century with thousands of people evacuated and many livestock lost.

The Drini River, producing the bulk of Albania’s energy needs, has its delta in this area. Authorities say they are managing the flow of water from its three hydropower stations to prevent further flooding of the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

+5
Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes South Korean ship
World

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes South Korean ship

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran began enriching uranium Monday to levels unseen since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and also seized a South Korean-flagged tanker near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a double-barreled challenge to the West that further raised Mideast tensions.

EU says it will redouble efforts to save Iran nuclear deal
World

EU says it will redouble efforts to save Iran nuclear deal

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Tuesday it would redouble its efforts to save the Iran nuclear agreement despite what it calls Tehran’s “important breach” of commitments made in the 2015 deal by starting to enrich uranium to new levels.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadians call out leaders for breaking own Covid rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News