 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet
0 Comments
AP

Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, on Friday approved Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy.

Following a 20-hour debate, the 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program.

The left-wing Socialist Party secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, with 74 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.

The 57-year-old Rama boasted in his speech that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the 17-member cabinet, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions.

The government’s main challenges will be completing the reconstruction process following the November 2019 earthquake and coping with the pandemic and its impact on the economy, as well as fighting corruption and drug trafficking, boosting growth to at least 4% annually, raising salaries and lowering unemployment.

Rama wants to make Albania by 2030 “an absolute champion of tourism in the Balkans.”

Albania, population 2.8 million, has been a NATO member since 2009 and hopes to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices
World

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+2
Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations
World

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here's what it might mean for various players:

+25
Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
World

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News