 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9
0 comments
AP

Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's parliament on Monday decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country’s president for allegedly violating the constitution.

The session will be held June 9 following a report by an investigative committee, which last week concluded that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution before Albania’s April 25 general election and should be removed from office a year earlier than his term ends.

Earlier this month, 49 governing Socialist lawmakers asked for the investigative committee to decide whether to impeach Meta for failing in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity by siding with the opposition in the election. The governing Socialist Party ended up winning 74 of parliament’s 140 seats.

A two-thirds majority is required to impeach Meta, and the Socialists don't have the numbers in parliament to meet that threshold. But if lawmakers do vote to remove him from office, the final approval comes from Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.

Meta argues that the outgoing assembly is in a post-election transition period and therefore is ineligible to conduct such investigation activities.

Meta accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government.

———

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East High 2021 valedictorian speaks at graduation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News