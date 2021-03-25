Albanian parties break some virus rules to launch campaigns

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition on Thursday defied virus restrictions to hold a rally in the capital of Tirana to launch its electoral campaign.

The governing left-wing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama also held a rally in separate 10-person groups that did not always respect the country's pandemic restrictions.

Some 3.6 million voters are eligible to vote in Albania’s April 25 general election to elect 140 lawmakers for the parliament now dominated by the Socialists.

The main center-right Democrats opposition, which has been boycotting parliament sessions for the past two years, held its rally at Mother Teresa square in central Tirana, where scores of cars and thousands of people gathered, many without wearing the mandatory face masks.

Few coronavirus restrictions were followed by the Socialists, who held their rally a kilometer (0.6 mile) away at Skanderbeg Square, besides keeping candidates in separate groups of 10.

Rama, who is seeking a third 4-year mandate, mentioned pandemic controls and their negative economic impact as the main challenges facing the country, together with completing housing for thousands of Albanians left homeless after the November 2019 earthquake.