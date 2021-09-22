Albania's ex-top prosecutor jailed of corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian appeals court Wednesday sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in prison and confiscated his property Wednesday for hiding the money involved in illegally owned properties.

The Tirana Appeals Court upheld another court's verdict against Adriatik Llalla, who served as Albania's prosecutor general during 2012-2017. A court that handles top officials’ corruption cases sentenced him in May for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations officials must submit every year.

“Adriatik Llalla has committed the penal crime and should be held accountable penally,” Appeals Court Judge Nertina Kosova said in rejecting his request to have the sentence overturned.

Llalla, who also is barred from holding any public post for five years, was not present in court for the decision. He would normally be required to start serving his sentence immediately, but his lawyer said Llalla's exact whereabouts are unknown.

Lawyer Sokol Hazizaj said he knew that Llalla was hospitalized but could not specify whether that was in Albania or abroad.