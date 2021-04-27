Albania's ruling Socialists plan election win celebration

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Nearly all ballots have been counted in Albania's general election and the ruling Socialist Party remained in the lead Tuesday with the possibility of forming a government on its own.

Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists have 49% of the votes, followed by Lulzim Basha's main opposition center-right Democratic Party with 39%, according to an official vote tally with more than 92% of the ballots counted.

Preliminary calculations show that Rama’s Socialists have captured more than 70 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone.

Rama invited his supporters to go to Tirana's main Skanderbeg Square at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT; 12 p.m. EDT) in a “hug of victory.” Rama has vowed to boost tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects in his third consecutive mandate.

The Central Election Commission has said the final result for the winning party will be formally announced later Tuesday. Counting will then continue for the candidates — it was the first time Albanian voters selected individual candidates in addition to political parties.

Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.