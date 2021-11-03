 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Algeria accuses Moroccan forces of killing 3, amid tensions

  • 0

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president's office said Wednesday that three Algerians were killed by a military strike on their trucks, and it accused Moroccan forces in the disputed Western Sahara of being behind the attack.

The trucks were traveling from the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott toward the Algerian city of Ouargla as part of “normal commercial exchanges” when they were targeted, the Algerian president’s office said in a statement.

Citing unspecified evidence, it said Moroccan forces in Western Sahara were responsible. Algerian authorities are investigating what happened.

There was no immediate response from Morocco's government.

Mauritania’s army issued a statement denying it targeted any Algerian trucks.

Tensions between Algeria and Morocco have been exceptionally high in recent months.

The two countries in North Africa broke diplomatic relations in August over a standoff that largely centers on Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1975. Algeria backs the Western Sahara independence movement Polisario.

On Sunday, energy-rich Algeria shut off a gas pipeline that fuels Morocco and Spain, heightening tensions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

COP26: French astronaut recounts seeing natural disasters from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News