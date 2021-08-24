Algeria breaks diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” culminating growing hostility between the neighbors.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, read a statement from the president saying ties between the North African nations were severed.

The announcement comes nearly a week after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at a security meeting that “incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco have meant the need for a revision in relations between the two countries,” the official APS new agency reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0