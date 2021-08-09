Alibaba fires manager over suspected sexual assault

Two other executives, namely the president of the Neighborhood Retail business unit and the head of the unit’s human resources department, resigned to take responsibility for mishandling the case.

“When the employee reported a horrendous act such as rape, they did not make timely decisions nor took appropriate action,” said Zhang. “As such, they need to bear responsibility as leaders.”

Alibaba’s Chief People Officer Judy Tong was also given a demerit on her record, as the human resources department “did not pay enough attention and care to our people.”

In the memo, Zhang pledged to expedite the formation of an anti-sexual harassment policy that has “zero tolerance for sexual misconduct.” He also said there will be trainings held for the company on the protection of employee rights and interests, and that a dedicated reporting channel will be established that will allow employees to file a report if they feel violated.

The company said Sunday that it was working with the police to investigate the incident. Jinan police said in a Weibo post that they were investigating a case involving the violation of a female Alibaba employee.

Alibaba was lambasted by official media for taking action only after the victim went public with the allegations.