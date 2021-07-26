All a blur as Canada's MacNeil claims 2 medals at Olympics

“So this’ll take a while to get used to for sure.”

MacNeil's also has to work out a place to keep her medals. Her world champs gold is currently sitting on her bookshelf.

"I don’t really have a spot for it," she said.

The bigger picture is that Canadian swimming is coming back after going through a lean 30 years at the Olympics that finally came to an end at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 when Penny Oleksiak won four medals, including gold in the 100 freestyle.

Oleksiak also was on the Canadian 4x100 team with MacNeil in Tokyo on Sunday, and is also just 21.

And the latest Canadian sensation is 14-year-old Summer McIntosh, who swam in the final of the 400 freestyle on Monday alongside superstars Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.

MacNeil was singing the praises of McIntosh in interviews at the pool — the two are roommates in Tokyo — when she realized the teenager's race was going on right then. MacNeil asked if she could put the interviews on hold to watch and provided her own nervous running commentary.

McIntosh at one point was third behind Ledecky and Titmus and in a close fight for bronze with China's Li Bingjie.