Alleged Norwegian spy returns home after Russian prison time
0 comments
AP

Alleged Norwegian spy returns home after Russian prison time

{{featured_button_text}}

HELSINKI (AP) — A Norwegian man convicted of espionage in Russia has returned to his native country after a Cold War-style spy swap in Lithuania.

Norwegian news agency NTB said Sunday that Frode Berg was flown by private jet from Vilnius, Lithuania, to Gardermoen military air base near Oslo late Saturday.

His lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that the retired border inspector was relieved but “confused” to be back in Norway after been "in prison for two years in a foreign country under somewhat difficult conditions."

Berg was arrested December 2017 in Moscow and handed a 14-year sentence on espionage charges for collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines.

On Friday, the 64-year-old was released as part of an exchange on the Lithuanian-Russian border together with two Lithuanians and two Russians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden
World

Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police on Tuesday began performing border checks at the country's crossings with Sweden, moves that followed a series of shootings and explosions around Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by people crossing the waterway between the Scandinavian neighbors.

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

World

Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave in Sonora

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 more bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

+3
Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do
World

Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese troops made a rare public appearance on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday, joining an effort to clear streets of debris from the anti-government protests that are now in their sixth month. Here’s a look at the People’s Liberation Army role in the semi-autonomous territory:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News